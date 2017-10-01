VIDEO: Si Woo Kim (of all people!) pulls out the Patrick Reed shush at Presidents Cup

The Patrick Reed “Shhh!” from the 2014 Ryder Cup has already gotten plenty of milage. Thomas Pieters even used it at the following Ryder Cup.

But Si Woo Kim trying that out?? No way from the quiet young Korean.

We now live in an alternate reality.

Kim was 2 down in his Sunday singles match at the Presidents Cup when opponent Daniel Berger chipped in for birdie at Liberty National’s par-4 11th. Unbothered, Kim simply drained his 7-footer for birdie to halve the hole.

And he punctuated with … yes, the Patrick Reed shush!!!

Yes, Si Woo Kim did that!

OK, so probably not the best timing with the Internationals almost certain to lose the Presidents Cup. Then again, Reed’s original shush came in a Ryder Cup that saw the Americans get spanked.

Kim, 22, showed nothing but poise in his Players Championship win earlier this year, but he’s been displaying plenty of emotion this week at Liberty National.

The beauty of these team contests is that even a guy as collected in Kim reveals the fiery competitor deep down inside.