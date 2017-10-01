U.S. cruises to 19-11 win at 2017 Presidents Cup

The U.S. made sure there was no drama Sunday, capturing the Presidents Cup early in Sunday singles on the way to a 19-11 victory.

The Americans began the day leading 14.5-3.5 and needing just one point to win the 12th playing of the Presidents Cup. The opening match, between Kevin Chappell and Marc Leishman, ended in a halve to move the U.S. to a 15-4 lead, guaranteeing the Americans at least a tie.

Jason Day then took down Charley Hoffman, 2 and 1, in the second singles match to make it 15-5. But Daniel Berger ended the Internationals’ hopes, as he went dormie-3 on Si Woo Kim in their match to guarantee the half-point the U.S. needed to clinch.

Berger would end up taking that match, 2 and 1, to make it 16-6 and officially put the Americans over the top on the scoreboard.

The U.S. controlled the Presidents Cup the whole way, leading after every session. The home squad led by two points after Day 1, by six following Day 2 and by 11 entering Sunday.

The Internationals at least put a dent in the final margin, though, by winning the singles session.

Charl Schwartzel nearly lost a 5-up lead but did hold off Matt Kuchar for a 1-up victory. Louis Oosthuizen then took out Patrick Reed, 1 up, by winning the final two holes. Adam Scott soon posted a 3-and-2 win over Brooks Koepka to make the score 16-9.

Dustin Johnson halved with Branden Grace, putting the American at 4-0-1 for the week and making the score 16.5-9.5.

Jhonattan Vegas would close out Jordan Spieth, 2 and 1, to move the Internationals to a 16.5-10.5 deficit. The loss makes Spieth 0-5 in singles matches combined in the Presidents and Ryder cups.

Rickie Fowler closed out a 6-and-4 win over Emiliano Grillo, and Kevin Kisner seemed poised to add another U.S. full point, but Anirban Lahiri won the final two holes to halve that match.

Phil Mickelson defeated Adam Hadwin, 2 and 1, to make it a 19-11 final.

The Internationals took the session 7.5-4.5, as the U.S. won just three singles matches. That Sunday performance prevented the U.S. from matching or besting the Presidents Cup record 11-point margin of victory set by the U.S. in 2000.

Regardless, the U.S. has officially moved to 10-1-1 in the Presidents Cup series. The Internationals’ drought continues. They’ve now lost the last seven Presidents Cups and haven’t won one since 1998.