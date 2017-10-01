VIDEO: Golfweek experts discuss what's next for Presidents Cup, U.S. team

Golfweek’s Geoff Shackelford and Eamon Lynch covered the 2017 Presidents Cup from start to finish.

The two broke down the 19-11 U.S. victory after it was over on Sunday, offering their thoughts on how the Internationals can make things more competitive in Melbourne, Australia, in 2019.

They also chimed in on their (very obvious) pick for player of the year and some of the weekend’s big winners – including Liberty National.

This was the seventh-straight U.S. victory in the Presidents Cup and it was no contest.

With most of the work already done, a dominant U.S. team needed only one point from the 12 singles matches Sunday. Kevin Chappell halved the first match with Marc Leishman, and victory was assured when Daniel Berger went 3 up with three to play against Si Woo Kim in the fourth match.