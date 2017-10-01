Presidents Cup: What the U.S. team members said after their victory

The members of the U.S. Presidents Cup team were enjoying their victory Sunday long before they had the opportunity to speak to the media about it.

Here is what some of the members of the winning team had to say following their 19-11 triumph that concluded at Liberty National.

“‘Si Woo, shakin’ that ass, shakin’ that ass’ … that was the best one.” – Spieth when answering a question about his favorite chant on the 1st tee.

“Golden child needs a jab every once in awhile,” – Jordan Spieth on 0-5 record in team singles play.

“This is one of the best putting teams I have ever seen … It was pretty impressive to watch.” – Assistant Captain Tiger Woods on the U.S. team’s putting game.

“It’s exciting to see these great young players bring out the best in out in each other and play our best golf in these events…It’s fun to be a part of.” – Phil Mickelson on the young nature of the U.S. team.

"If we only sent three out, Jordan wouldn't have been one of them." 😂 DJ with some gems during the #PresidentsCup media conference pic.twitter.com/P6GpMy88Ls — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 1, 2017

“I thought it was a great thrill. A lot of us have met and either played with the president, or lived in the same area with him … It was a great opportunity to be with him. This tournament is about respecting the office, respecting the the president of the United States. Whether your views may be one way versus another, that isn’t what it was about on the green. It was about us getting together as a team, us playing for one and other, playing for the USA. It was a great thrill for all of us to get the trophy handed to us from him.” – Captain Steve Stricker on the presence of President Trump Sunday.

“The atmosphere the last couple of days was fantastic … less people showed up today because it was essentially and inevitably over before the day started. … The crowds were fantastic. It was great to hear the roars. The way they did the grandstands was awesome. The way the No. 1 tee was and the way it was on the last four or five holes. It was a difference-maker for our team. We played these last five holes unbelievably well this week. We turned matches around. The first 11 holes of the first three days, vs. the last seven holes of those matches, It was a totally different scenario. A lot of that has to play to the crowds and the way it set up.” – Spieth on the crowds at Liberty National

Odds are this won’t be the last selfie taken tonight. pic.twitter.com/xX2HyL8aVw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 1, 2017

“If we were given the opportunity, I’d have to ask everyone if they wanted to go to the White House. I’d go.” – Stricker when asked if the team would accept an invitation to the White House.

“I’ve never felt this stress-free on Sunday. We’re always uptight. We’re always anxious.” – Mickelson on the lopsided outcome.

“We had 11 guys in the Tour Championship. Everybody except Phil Mickelson was at East Lake. How many times does that happen you get 11 out of 12. If it was only for Phil, we would have had 12 of 12. Phil was not there. We were one guy short of having an entire team there … Justin, tell him how great East Lake was.” – a very tongue-in-cheek Stricker on the team’s preparation.