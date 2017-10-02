Danielle Kang deletes Twitter account after critical comments

Danielle Kang has enjoyed a breakout year on the LPGA. The KPMG Women’s PGA champion played a starring role in this year’s Solheim Cup, amping up the crowd on the first tee and giving high-fives as she walked onto tee boxes. As one first-time Solheim Cup attendee noted, she’s the kind of player that sells tickets.

So it’s a shame to see one the LPGA most engaging players delete her Twitter account. Kang did so after making critical remarks about how dangerous weather conditions were handled at last week’s McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open. (She wasn’t alone in this.)

In a since deleted tweet, Kang wrote: “Watched spectators get blown over and get hit by umbrellas and were sill told to stay outside.. Thank you and sorry to all the fans today”

Nothing Kang wrote about the subject was over-the-top or inappropriate. Kang explained her social media sabbatical in a text to Golfweek: “Honestly because it was getting nowhere … and I’m just getting in arguments with people that are twisting/misunderstanding what I’m trying to say. Can’t portray what you’re intending on social media, so I had to delete it for my sake. These issues need to be addressed and the players need to be heard, and not just through social media.”

Kang, who finished tied for 24th, did say that she will return to Twitter.