Florida State's coach raising funds for hurricane relief in special way

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – On a day of national tragedy, it’s good to be reminded of thoughtful citizens doing their part. Florida State coach Amy Bond decided to start a birdie campaign at the beginning of the fall season to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Ocala, Fla., native couldn’t possibly have known that in a few days’ time, Irma would rip through her hometown, leaving much of her family without power for eight days.

At the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, Bond’s team poured in 10 birdies in the second round at Olympic Hills, bringing the Seminoles’ semester total to 107. For each birdie, Bond will donate $10 to both Harvey and Irma relief efforts.

Morgane Metraux opened her season with an eagle. Bond said she’ll double the price for that. She’ll also give $20 for the ace Amanda Doherty made in Oklahoma.

Last year the Seminoles led the nation in birdies. This year they come with more meaning.

“I want to keep going,” said Bond. “I don’t care what money it cost me. It’s all for a good cause.”

Bond had hoped others might follow her lead. She plans to donate the money to either the Red Cross or Salvation Army at semester’s end.