Jonathan Byrd wins Web.com Tour Championship to earn PGA Tour card

Jonathan Byrd waited a day but fired a final-round 4-under 67 to close out a four-shot win at the Web.com Tour Championship and earn his 2017-18 PGA Tour card.

Web.com Tour Finals action concluded Monday at Atlantic Beach (Fla.) Country Club as heavy rain postponed all final-round play Sunday at the Web.com Tour Championship.

This was the last event of the Web.com Tour Finals, a four tournament-series. The top 25 on the Finals money list (not already guaranteed cards) at the conclusion earned PGA Tour cards for 2017-18.

Byrd, a 39-year-old five-time PGA Tour winner, rocketed from a tie for 66th in the standings to second (among those not already guaranteed cards) in his 24-under performance. Chesson Hadley, thanks to his $298,125 in Finals earnings, topped the Finals money list.

The player with the most combined money between the regular season and Finals earned fully exempt status for the 2017-18 PGA Tour season. Hadley finished ninth on the regular season money list at $264,350. His combined total of $562,475 between the regular season and finals beat the next-best by more than $167,000, earning him that fully exempt spot.

Another full exemption went to No. 1 on the Finals money list among the players not already guaranteed a Tour card (those who finished top 25 on the regular season money list were the ones already guaranteed cards).

Peter Uihlein earned that one, winning the opening Finals event on his way to $185,864 in the series.

In Monday’s final round, Byrd cruised past Shawn Stefani and Sam Saunders – who both tied for second at 20 under – for the Web.com Tour Championship win. Stefani closed in 6-under 65 to jump six spots on the leaderboard. He also secured a Tour card by jumping from a tie for 47th to seventh on the money list among those not already guaranteed cards.

Saunders entered the week on the bubble, 24th in the standings, but he opened in 59 and finished sixth on the money list to earn his card.

Matt Jones was another notable to make a big move to capture his 2017-18 PGA Tour card. The Aussie finished tied for fifth at 17 under to move from T-47 to 17th in the standings. Cameron Tringale jumped from 49th to 18th on the list to earn his card via a T-5 showing as well.

Tom Hoge moved from 31st to 23rd thanks to a T-12 finish at 15 under. Seamus Power (T-48, 6 under) dropped six spots on the Finals money list but earned the final card by finishing 25th in the standings.

Matt Harmon suffered an especially brutal end as he was projected inside the top 25 in the standings at the beginning of the day but dropped to No. 32 after a 1-under 70 that moved him from T-16 to T-20 for the tournament. He might’ve made the top 25 if not for a missed 3-footer at 17 and three-putt bogey at 18.

Ben Crane, 27th in the standings amongst those not guaranteed cards, was among the notables who failed to earn his PGA Tour card through the Finals. Ryo Ishikawa (31st), Hunter Mahan (43rd) and Daniel Summerhays (51st) also failed to make it through.

Here’s the full list of those who earned PGA Tour cards by finishing top 25 among the not already guaranteed Monday:

1. Peter Uihlein

2. Jonathan Byrd

3. Nicholas Lindheim

4. Rob Oppenheim

5. Ryan Armour

6. Sam Saunders

7. Shawn Stefani

8. Jonathan Randolph

9. Bronson Burgoon

10. Keith Mitchell

11. Tyler Duncan

12. Denny McCarthy

13. Troy Merritt

14. Tom Lovelady

15. Martin Piller

16. Alex Cejka

17. Matt Jones

18. Cameron Tringale

19. Brett Stegmaier

20. Corey Conners

21. Steve Wheatcroft

22. Chad Collins

23. Tom Hoge

24. Joel Dahmen

25. Seamus Power