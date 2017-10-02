Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson sing hilarious Si-Woo-Kim inspired tune at press conference

The award for “best moment in golf” in 2017 is over. We have a winner.

The U.S.’ winners press conference at the Presidents Cup was a goldmine for comedy. But there was still one moment (or moments on the same track) that clearly stood out from the rest.

That would be Jordan Spieth’s reaction to the question of his favorite song sung by the fans at Liberty National.

Spieth gave this epic response:

That is amazing, and the undisputed winner as our favorite 2017 moment.

To clarify: the “Si Woo shakin’ that (expletive)” jingle is a play on the name of Si Woo Kim (a member of this week’s International team) and “I see you baby (shakin’ that ((expletive))),” a 1999 Groove Armada song.

But Spieth wasn’t the only one caught up in the fever of this Si Woo version of the song. Here’s footage of Dustin Johnson singing and dancing to that tune while standing on a chair.

But wait. It gets even better. pic.twitter.com/9A0dB3zvpB — Skratch (@Skratch) October 1, 2017

Johnson also sang the Si Woo-inspired rendition during the press conference, following that up by noting, “Best song, ever. Ever. By any side.”

It’s tough to disagree.

The Presidents Cup may not have delivered a whole lot of on-course drama, but Spieth’s and Johnson’s renditions of this song ensures this week of play gets remembered for a long time.