The Field: 2017 Golfweek International Junior Invitational

The 2017 Golfweek International Junior Invitational will be played Nov. 4-5 at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Entry into the event is by invitation only. Players not receiving an invitation may send a request for a special invitation to the tournament selection committee. Requests should include the players’ complete name, graduation date and a brief tournament resume and should be sent via email to creese@golfweek.com.

The following is a list of players currently registered to compete:

BOYS

Johnny Bai, Lake Mary, FL

Eric Berggren, Windermere, FL

Diego Buttironi, Leffe, Bergamo, Italy

Jackson Chandler, Dublin, OH

Zubin Chandra, Singapore

Kuangyu Chen, Melbourne, Australia

Simone Colozza, Rome, Italy

John Daly, Clearwater, FL

Pieter DeGroot, Potomac, MD

Aaron Du, Lake Mary, FL

George Duangmanee, Bangkok, Thailand

Christian Dyas, Orlando, FL

Nolan Forsman, Larchmont, NY

William Hartford, La Jolla, CA

Zack Hopkins, Grand Blanc, MI

Alexandre Liu, Paris, France

Shuang Liu, China

Brandon McBride, Bluffton, SC

Taiki Mishima, Fukuokashi, Fukuokaken, Japan

Dean Naime, Cairo, Egypt

Roberto Nieves, Miami, FL

Jack O’Donnell, Cohasset, MA

Dongjin Park, Seoul, South Korea

Jeewon Park, Lake Mary, FL

William Parker, Locust Valley, NY

Bo Peng, Lake Mary, FL

Thomas Pfoestl, Schenna, Italy

Jason Quinlan, Cumming, GA

Gabriel Restrepo, Venezuela

Lucas Scherf, Grinnell, IA

Takafumi Shimoji, Suwanee, GA

Hiroshi Tai, Singapore

Natheethorn Teacharuangchit, Bangkok, Thailand

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, MA

John Updike, Wayne, PA

Keaton Veillette, Toronto, ON

Wang Wei-Hsuan, Taiwan

Tianyu Wu, Howey in the Hills, FL

Artem Yalovenko, Moscow, Russia

Matthew Yamin, Wesley Chapel, FL

GIRLS