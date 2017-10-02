Web.com Tour rookie survives Las Vegas massacre: 'I'm lucky to be alive'

While players battled it out at the Web.com Tour Championship, the last 24 hours brought an awful reminder that there are far, far worse things in this world than losing out on a PGA Tour card.

The worst mass shooting in U.S. history occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas, as a lone gunman, from the Mandalay Bay hotel, opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 attending an outdoor country music concert nearby.

So far, there are at least 58 deaths. At least 515 are injured. An incredibly awful tragedy.

One Web.com Tour player is thankful that he wasn’t among that death toll.

A.J. McInerney, a Web.com Tour rookie in 2017, posted on Twitter early Monday morning that he was there when the mass shooting occurred – something that must’ve been an absolutely terrifying experience. Fortunately, the 23-year-old has made it out unscathed, tweeting that he’s “lucky to be alive” and offering messages of support in this tragic time.

Saw a few people down and bullets hitting the ground everywhere. I'm lucky to be alive. Praying for everyone. #VegasStrong — AJ McInerney (@AJ_McInerney) October 2, 2017

If anyone needs something, I can help in anyway possible right now #VegasStrong — AJ McInerney (@AJ_McInerney) October 2, 2017

McInerney, a former UNLV golfer, had posted a photo on Instagram the previous day from the site of the concert (which was part of a three-day music festival).

Thank God there's girls like you for guys like me – The Chief A post shared by AJ McInerney (@ajmcinerney) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

McInerney was there with girlfriend Alyssa Martine, pictured above. Martine also posted Monday about this tragic event and her appreciation for being alive.

So blessed to be alive 🙏🏼 #PrayforVegas — alyssa martine (@alyssamartine) October 2, 2017

I still have a hard time believing their was one shooter. It felt like gun shots were coming from every direction. #PrayForLasVegas — alyssa martine (@alyssamartine) October 2, 2017

Nothing makes you appreciate life more than having bullets fly past you and hoping that your loved ones next to you stay safe. #prayforvegas — alyssa martine (@alyssamartine) October 2, 2017

McInerney failed to qualify for the Web.com Tour Finals after a 97th-place finish on the money list (he needed to place top 75 to earn entry). That money list showing also only earns McInerney conditional status on the 2018 Web.com Tour circuit. He is exempt into second stage of Web.com Tour Q-School, but he’ll have to get through that and final stage to earn back full Web.com Tour status.

We imagine right now, though, that is of little concern to McInerney in the wake of Sunday’s events.

We’re glad these two survived and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy.