Twenty-five more PGA Tour cards have been handed out in Atlantic Beach, Fla.

With the Web.com Tour Championship ending Monday, the Web.com Tour Finals have concluded as well. The four-event series determines the final 25 PGA Tour cards for 2017-18 to come from the Web.com Tour circuit, with the first 25 being handed out to those who finished top 25 on the Tour’s regular season money list.

The newest 25 is decided via a money list as well. The top 25 finishers on the Web.com Tour Finals Money List excluding those who had already earned Tour cards via the regular season captured their PGA Tour cards Monday.

Jonathan Byrd sealed his, as a win at Atlantic Beach Country Club meant a second-place finish on the money list.

Here is a closer look at the 25 Web.com Tour Finals graduates of 2017:

1. Peter Uihlein

Age: 28

Birthplace: New Bedford, Mass.

College: Oklahoma State

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: one win (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship), a T-29 and a missed cut in three starts

PGA Tour record: three top 10s in 30 starts

2. Jonathan Byrd

Age: 39

Birthplace: Anderson, S.C.

College: Clemson

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: one win (Web.com Tour Championship), a T-31 and two missed cuts

PGA Tour record: Five wins in 366 starts

3. Nicholas Lindheim

Age: 32

Birthplace: Mission Viejo, Calif.

College: None

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: one win (DAP Championship) and a WD after three rounds at the Web.com Tour Championship

PGA Tour record: one top 25 in 22 starts

4. Rob Oppenheim

Age: 37

Birthplace: Salem, Mass.

College: Rollins

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 5s and top-20 finishes in all four starts (T-5, T-2, T-17, T-11)

PGA Tour record: two top 10s in 28 starts

5. Ryan Armour

Age: 41

Birthplace: Akron, Ohio

College: Ohio State

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a runner-up, a T-25 and a T-51 in three starts

PGA Tour record: four top 10s and 14 top 25s in 103 starts

6. Sam Saunders

Age: 30

Birthplace: Orlando, Fla.

College: Clemson

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for second and T-11 offset a T-40 and a missed cut

PGA Tour record: five top 10s (including a runner-up) in 98 starts

7. Shawn Stefani

Age: 35

Birthplace: Baytown, Texas

College: Lamar

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a T-2 and a T-20 after a pair of missed cuts to start

PGA Tour record: nine top 10s (including a pair of runners-up) in 121 starts

8. Jonathan Randolph

Age: 29

Birthplace: Brandon, Miss.

College: Ole Miss

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for second with a T-42 and T-60 before a WD at the Web.com Tour Championship

PGA Tour record: one top 10 in 52 starts

9. Bronson Burgoon

Age: 30

Birthplace: The Woodlands, Texas

College: Texas A&M

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a solo fourth and fifth after starting missed cut, T-50

PGA Tour record: seven top 25s in 29 starts

10. Keith Mitchell

Age: 25

Birthplace: Chattanooga, Tenn.

College: Georgia

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a pair of T-6s between a missed cut and WD

PGA Tour record: a T-11 at Valspar Championship in only career start

11. Tyler Duncan

Age: 28

Birthplace: Columbus, Ind.

College: Purdue

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: T-5, T-12 and T-24 mixed in with a missed cut

PGA Tour record: a missed cut in only career start

12. Denny McCarthy

Age: 24

Birthplace: Takoma Park, Md.

College: Virginia

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: three top 20s (T-12, T-17, T-9) and a T-31

PGA Tour record: one made cut in three starts

13. Troy Merritt

Age: 31

Birthplace: Osage, Iowa

College: Boise State

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 10s (T-6, T-9) mixed in with a T-32 and a missed cut

PGA Tour record: one win and seven top 10s in 155 starts

14. Tom Lovelady

Age: 24

Birthplace: Mountain Brook, Ala.

College: Alabama

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: an opening tie for third was enough despite three missed cuts to finish

PGA Tour record: has never made a PGA Tour start

15. Martin Piller

Age: 31

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

College: Texas A&M

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a solo fourth amidst T-42, T-47 and a missed cut

PGA Tour record: two top 10s and seven top 25s in 48 starts

16. Alex Cejka

Age: 46

Birthplace: Marienbad, Czech Republic

College: none

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a solo fourth, a tie for 31st and a missed cut in three starts

PGA Tour record: one win, three runners-up and 31 top 10s in 355 starts

17. Matt Jones

Age: 37

Birthplace: Sydney, Australia

College: Arizona State

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for fifth and T-20 after a pair of missed cuts to start

PGA Tour record: one win, a runner-up and 21 top 10s in 241 starts

18. Cameron Tringale

Age: 30

Birthplace: Mission Viejo, Calif.

College: Georgia Tech

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for fifth, a T-25, a T-50 and a missed cut

PGA Tour record: three runners-up and 19 top 10s in 217 starts

19. Brett Stegmaier

Age: 34

Birthplace: Madison, Conn.

College: Florida

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 20s (T-8 and T-20) along with a solo 54th and T-63

PGA Tour record: a runner-up and three top 10s in 59 starts

20. Corey Conners

Age: 25

Birthplace: Listowel, Canada

College: Kent State

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a pair of top 15s (T-11 and T-13) mixed in with a T-29 and a missed cut

PGA Tour record: one made cut in 10 starts

21. Steve Wheatcroft

Age: 39

Birthplace: Indiana, Pa.

College: Indiana

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 20s (T-16 and T-11) after starting with a T-55 and a T-29

PGA Tour record: a runner-up and six top 10s in 150 starts

22. Chad Collins

Age: 39

Birthplace: Indianapolis, Ind.

College: Methodist

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 20s (T-6 and T-20) after opening with a missed cut and a T-41

PGA Tour record: a runner-up and eight top 10s in 180 starts

23. Tom Hoge

Age: 28

Birthplace: Statesville, N.C.

College: TCU

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: three top 25s (T-12, T-17, T-25) and a T-41

PGA Tour record: six top 10s in 70 starts

24. Joel Dahmen

Age: 29

Birthplace: Clarkston, Wash.

College: Washington

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for sixth and a T-25 mixed in with a T-63 and a missed cut

PGA Tour record: one top 10 in 17 starts

25. Seamus Power

Age: 30

Birthplace: Waterford, Ireland

College: East Tennessee State

2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 20s (T-13 and T-17) mixed in with a T-48 and a T-40

PGA Tour record: one top 10 and four top 25s in 25 starts