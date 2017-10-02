Twenty-five more PGA Tour cards have been handed out in Atlantic Beach, Fla.
With the Web.com Tour Championship ending Monday, the Web.com Tour Finals have concluded as well. The four-event series determines the final 25 PGA Tour cards for 2017-18 to come from the Web.com Tour circuit, with the first 25 being handed out to those who finished top 25 on the Tour’s regular season money list.
The newest 25 is decided via a money list as well. The top 25 finishers on the Web.com Tour Finals Money List excluding those who had already earned Tour cards via the regular season captured their PGA Tour cards Monday.
Jonathan Byrd sealed his, as a win at Atlantic Beach Country Club meant a second-place finish on the money list.
Here is a closer look at the 25 Web.com Tour Finals graduates of 2017:
1. Peter Uihlein
Age: 28
Birthplace: New Bedford, Mass.
College: Oklahoma State
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: one win (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship), a T-29 and a missed cut in three starts
PGA Tour record: three top 10s in 30 starts
2. Jonathan Byrd
Age: 39
Birthplace: Anderson, S.C.
College: Clemson
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: one win (Web.com Tour Championship), a T-31 and two missed cuts
PGA Tour record: Five wins in 366 starts
3. Nicholas Lindheim
Age: 32
Birthplace: Mission Viejo, Calif.
College: None
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: one win (DAP Championship) and a WD after three rounds at the Web.com Tour Championship
PGA Tour record: one top 25 in 22 starts
4. Rob Oppenheim
Age: 37
Birthplace: Salem, Mass.
College: Rollins
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 5s and top-20 finishes in all four starts (T-5, T-2, T-17, T-11)
PGA Tour record: two top 10s in 28 starts
5. Ryan Armour
Age: 41
Birthplace: Akron, Ohio
College: Ohio State
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a runner-up, a T-25 and a T-51 in three starts
PGA Tour record: four top 10s and 14 top 25s in 103 starts
6. Sam Saunders
Age: 30
Birthplace: Orlando, Fla.
College: Clemson
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for second and T-11 offset a T-40 and a missed cut
PGA Tour record: five top 10s (including a runner-up) in 98 starts
7. Shawn Stefani
Age: 35
Birthplace: Baytown, Texas
College: Lamar
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a T-2 and a T-20 after a pair of missed cuts to start
PGA Tour record: nine top 10s (including a pair of runners-up) in 121 starts
8. Jonathan Randolph
Age: 29
Birthplace: Brandon, Miss.
College: Ole Miss
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for second with a T-42 and T-60 before a WD at the Web.com Tour Championship
PGA Tour record: one top 10 in 52 starts
9. Bronson Burgoon
Age: 30
Birthplace: The Woodlands, Texas
College: Texas A&M
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a solo fourth and fifth after starting missed cut, T-50
PGA Tour record: seven top 25s in 29 starts
10. Keith Mitchell
Age: 25
Birthplace: Chattanooga, Tenn.
College: Georgia
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a pair of T-6s between a missed cut and WD
PGA Tour record: a T-11 at Valspar Championship in only career start
11. Tyler Duncan
Age: 28
Birthplace: Columbus, Ind.
College: Purdue
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: T-5, T-12 and T-24 mixed in with a missed cut
PGA Tour record: a missed cut in only career start
12. Denny McCarthy
Age: 24
Birthplace: Takoma Park, Md.
College: Virginia
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: three top 20s (T-12, T-17, T-9) and a T-31
PGA Tour record: one made cut in three starts
13. Troy Merritt
Age: 31
Birthplace: Osage, Iowa
College: Boise State
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 10s (T-6, T-9) mixed in with a T-32 and a missed cut
PGA Tour record: one win and seven top 10s in 155 starts
14. Tom Lovelady
Age: 24
Birthplace: Mountain Brook, Ala.
College: Alabama
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: an opening tie for third was enough despite three missed cuts to finish
PGA Tour record: has never made a PGA Tour start
15. Martin Piller
Age: 31
Birthplace: Dallas, Texas
College: Texas A&M
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a solo fourth amidst T-42, T-47 and a missed cut
PGA Tour record: two top 10s and seven top 25s in 48 starts
16. Alex Cejka
Age: 46
Birthplace: Marienbad, Czech Republic
College: none
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a solo fourth, a tie for 31st and a missed cut in three starts
PGA Tour record: one win, three runners-up and 31 top 10s in 355 starts
17. Matt Jones
Age: 37
Birthplace: Sydney, Australia
College: Arizona State
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for fifth and T-20 after a pair of missed cuts to start
PGA Tour record: one win, a runner-up and 21 top 10s in 241 starts
18. Cameron Tringale
Age: 30
Birthplace: Mission Viejo, Calif.
College: Georgia Tech
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for fifth, a T-25, a T-50 and a missed cut
PGA Tour record: three runners-up and 19 top 10s in 217 starts
19. Brett Stegmaier
Age: 34
Birthplace: Madison, Conn.
College: Florida
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 20s (T-8 and T-20) along with a solo 54th and T-63
PGA Tour record: a runner-up and three top 10s in 59 starts
20. Corey Conners
Age: 25
Birthplace: Listowel, Canada
College: Kent State
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a pair of top 15s (T-11 and T-13) mixed in with a T-29 and a missed cut
PGA Tour record: one made cut in 10 starts
21. Steve Wheatcroft
Age: 39
Birthplace: Indiana, Pa.
College: Indiana
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 20s (T-16 and T-11) after starting with a T-55 and a T-29
PGA Tour record: a runner-up and six top 10s in 150 starts
22. Chad Collins
Age: 39
Birthplace: Indianapolis, Ind.
College: Methodist
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 20s (T-6 and T-20) after opening with a missed cut and a T-41
PGA Tour record: a runner-up and eight top 10s in 180 starts
23. Tom Hoge
Age: 28
Birthplace: Statesville, N.C.
College: TCU
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: three top 25s (T-12, T-17, T-25) and a T-41
PGA Tour record: six top 10s in 70 starts
24. Joel Dahmen
Age: 29
Birthplace: Clarkston, Wash.
College: Washington
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: a tie for sixth and a T-25 mixed in with a T-63 and a missed cut
PGA Tour record: one top 10 in 17 starts
25. Seamus Power
Age: 30
Birthplace: Waterford, Ireland
College: East Tennessee State
2017 Web.com Tour Finals: two top 20s (T-13 and T-17) mixed in with a T-48 and a T-40
PGA Tour record: one top 10 and four top 25s in 25 starts
