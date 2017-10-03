Arizona State women rally past Oklahoma State to win Windy City Collegiate

Final scores

Arizona State entered Tuesday’s final round of the Windy City Collegiate trailing 36-hole leader Oklahoma State by eight shots. But on a tough day for scoring at Northmoore Country Club in Chicago suburb Highland Park, the fourth-ranked Sun Devils rallied to capture their first team title of the season.

The defending NCAA champions shot 1-over 285 as a team in the final round to finish 54 holes at 1 over. The Cowgirls, ranked eighth by Golfweek, closed in 12 over to finish four shots back in second.

Senior Roberta Liti led the way for the Sun Devils in the final round, shooting 1-under 70 to finish at T-12. Freshman Raquel Olmos added a closing 70 to finish T-24.

Arizona State had two players in the top 6, as well: junior Linnea Strom (second) and sophomore Olivia Mehaffey (sixth). Strom finished 54 holes at 5 under, a shot back of Oklahoma State’s Maddie McCrary.

Michigan State, led by T-3 finishers Paz Marfa and Sarah Burnham, finished third at 14 over, followed by Florida (18 over) and Duke (19 over). Duke’s Leona Maguire, the two-time ANNIKA Award winner who won her first start of the fall, tied for ninth.