Cleveland Launcher CBX irons

Club: Cleveland CBX irons

Price: $699.99 with True Temper Dynamic Gold DST 98 steel shafts; $799.99 graphite with Miyazaki C. Kua graphite shafts

Specs: Hollow long and mid irons, and cavity-back short irons; wedge-style grooves and progressive soles.

Goal

With the CBX irons, Cleveland wants to bring enhanced distance and more consistency to mid- and higher-handicap golfers.

The Scoop

Cleveland wants to give players more yards with each club while still providing an enhanced sense of control.

The Launcher CBX long and mid irons (4-7) feature a low profile and hollow-bodied construction, which does two things. First, the lower profile lowers the center of gravity to encourage a higher launch angle. Second, the thin, unsupported faces can flex more easily at impact to boost ball speed, especially on off-center hits.

The 8-iron through pitching wedge are game-improvement cavity-back irons. To shift the CG more in line with the center of the hitting area, designers removed weight from the heel and re-positioned it in the toe.

The Launcher CBX irons have a progressive V-sole. Each sole’s width is progressively wider moving from the long irons to the short irons, and the leading edges have been pre-worn slightly. Their V-shape helps the clubs work through the turf more easily without a significant loss in speed. This should help golfers who tend to hit the ground before striking the ball.

Cleveland has designed the cavity-back Launcher CBX irons with Tour Zip grooves, like the grooves found in Cleveland wedges. The grooves and the laser-etched, surface-roughening treatment between each groove help produce consistent spin, which should help players develop better distance control.