Field for 2017 Hero World Challenge almost complete

Three of the four major winners from 2017 along with the World No. 1 highlight the field for the 2017 Hero World Challenge.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, British Open winner Jordan Spieth and PGA Championship victor Justin Thomas will be among those competing in the Nov. 30-Dec. 3 event at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas. Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking will be present, as will defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

In all, 16 of the 18 spots were announced. The final two are expected to be released at a later date, but are not anticipated to include tournament host Tiger Woods, who hasn’t played since February after undergoing a fourth back surgery in April. (Woods played a year ago to mark his return from a nearly 16-month injury layoff.)

Also committing to the 2017 field, in order of world ranking: Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Alex Noren, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman and Kevin Kisner.

The Hero World Challenge annually invites all four of the year’s major winners, but this year Masters champ Sergio Garcia declined to participate. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson are the other top 10-ranked players not in the field.