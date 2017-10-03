Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Following Rickie Fowler, Lexi Thompson gets Olympic rings tattoo

Last year, Rickie Fowler got himself an Olympic rings tattoo after representing the U.S. in the 2016 Summer Games. Now, Lexi Thompson has joined Fowler.

Check out Lexi’s new ink:

 

