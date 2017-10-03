Maverick McNealy signs with Callaway, Under Armour and KPMG

The final pieces to the professional puzzle are in place for Maverick McNealy.

Just two days before his pro debut at this week’s Safeway Open, the former Stanford standout announced several sponsorship deals. McNealy, 22, will play Callaway clubs, ball and glove, wear Under Armour apparel and display KPMG on the front of his hat.

“The only criteria for me was what’s going to make me play the best, now and for years to come,” McNealy told Golfweek. “Based on the trajectory of the Callaway equipment the last couple of years and how good it is now, it was a pretty easy decision that I want to be a part of that going forward.”

Notable Callaway staffers include Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson and Michelle Wie. Notables who wear Under Armour apparel include Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Alison Lee. Mickelson, Stacy Lewis and former Stanford women’s golfer Mariah Stackhouse are among those signed with KPMG.

McNealy won’t have a full bag of Callaway clubs just yet, though. He’ll employ a Callaway driver, hybrid, utility iron, wedges and ball, as well as the Toulon Design putter he’s had since his freshman year.

“I went through the testing process in a really poor way a year ago and just threw a bunch of clubs in my bag and had a pretty tough start to my senior spring,” McNealy said. “… This time I need to make sure every piece is right.”

So McNealy will use his Nike irons from his sophomore year. On the Monday after the U.S. Amateur, technicians at the Callaway Performance Center noticed those irons were half a swing weight heavier than the Nike set he used for much of this year.

“I’m extremely picky with how equipment feels, and if it doesn’t feel just right it drives me nuts,” McNealy said.

So for now, McNealy will stay with what he has in the bag, try to earn status on one of the pro tours and save the final equipment testing for the winter.