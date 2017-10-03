Club: Ping Sigma G Tyne H and Craz-E putters

Price: $215 each with Ping PP60 and PP62 grips

Specs: 370 grams; milled from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum with Pebax elastomer insert backing.

Available: Oct. 3

Goal

These high-MOI mallets feature a unique, milled face insert and backing that softens feel while helping improve speed control.

The Scoop

Ping released the first Sigma G putters in January, and the Phoenix-based company has just announced that two new mallets are joining the family: the Tyne H and the Craz-E.

Each putter is milled from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum and features an aluminum-faced, True Roll insert with a unique milling pattern. The grooves in the middle of the face are slightly deeper than the grooves in the heel and toe. Ping researchers say that shallow grooves return more energy than deep grooves, and the variable-depth groove pattern normalizes the speed of putts across the entire hitting area so mis-hits roll out nearly as far as putts hit in the sweet spot.

Engineers positioned a backing made from Pebex elastomer, a lightweight material that is especially effective at returning energy, behind the insert. Commonly used in the heels of running shoes, the Pebex softens feel at impact without reducing the energy delivered to the ball.

The Craz-E mallet has a golf ball’s-width alignment system and perimeter weighting for increased stability. Pros have used Craz-Es to win more than 70 tournaments over the years, including three majors.

The Tyne H has a pair of wing-like extensions in the heel and toe, and a single alignment line on top. It has an Anser-style hosel and is ideally suited for players who have a slight-arc putting stroke.