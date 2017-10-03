Club: TaylorMade TP Red Collection putters

Price: $219.99 each with a Super Stroke Pistol GTR 1.0 grip

Specs: Six styles, each with milled 304 stainless steel heads and 6061 aluminum polymer-grooved inserts

Goal

With the TP Red Collection, TaylorMade combines a roll-enhancing insert with stability, aggressive alignment features and a trendy red finish.

The Scoop

TaylorMade released the TP Collection putters last year – classic-looking blades and mallets – and the company touted the benefits of the new face insert. Now, adding to the red putter trend that started with Jason Day and the TaylorMade Spider Red, the company is releasing the TP Red Collection mallets.

Each of the putters is milled from 304 stainless steel for a soft feel and has a grooved, 6061 aluminum Pure Roll insert. The grooves face down at a 45-degree angle, and a polymer was added between each groove. TaylorMade said that when the grooves make contact with the ball, they pull it upward and encourage a faster roll forward instead of skidding or bouncing. The polymer also softens the feel of the strike.

Each TP Red Collection putter features sole weights in the heel and toe that can be changed by a fitter to customize feel and swing weight.

There are six styles of putter in the collection. The Ardmore is a face-balanced mallet designed with two white alignment lines on the top, and the Ardmore CTR is a center-shafted version of the same head.

The Ardmore 2 has a pair of wing-like extensions in the heel and toe and a double-bend neck, while the Ardmore 2 L Neck has the same shape with 27 degrees of toe hang, so it should appeal the players with a more arced stroke.

The Ardmore 3 has slightly shorter extensions and 40 degrees of toe hang, while the Chaska is a larger, face-balanced, semi-rounded design with triple sightlines.