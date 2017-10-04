Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Safeway Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Safeway Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Tony Finau. Touted him many times last season and I still believe he’s close to winning. Combines power with the ability to hit lots of greens. Also like: Jamie Lovemark. Has shown flashes the last two years at Silverado, and is coming off his best season as a PGA Tour pro.

• • •

Kevin Casey

• • •

Dan Kilbridge

