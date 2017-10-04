Ian Poulter calls for Second Amendment to be repealed after Las Vegas shooting

After Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, many people have again called for gun law reform in the U.S.

An emotional Ian Poulter went a step further.

On Wednesday via Twitter, the 41-year-old Poulter called for the Second Amendment to be repealed and for all guns to be made illegal. Poulter, who was born in England but also lives in Orlando, Fla., directly called out President Donald Trump, Congress and “brainwashed” America.

“Buying guns must become illegal,” Poulter said. “How many more people need to die? It’s pathetic.”

🇺🇸 @POTUS @realDonaldTrump YOU MUST CHANGE THE SECOND AMENDMENT.. BUYING GUNS MUST BECOME ILLEGAL.. HOW MANY MORE NEED TO DIE. ITS PATHETIC. — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 4, 2017

America WAKE UP NOW @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & Congress change this now before more innocent people die.. America you have been brainwashed. pic.twitter.com/gxvhYjTqJt — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 4, 2017