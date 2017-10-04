Oklahoma, Oregon's Norman Xiong capture Nike Golf Collegiate titles

On the same day that 2016 NCAA women’s golf champion Arizona State won the Windy City Collegiate, last season’s men’s national champion, Oklahoma, recorded a team victory, as well.

The Sooners captured the Nike Golf Collegiate on Tuesday at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, Ore., beating Stanford by three shots.

Oklahoma, ranked 16th by Golfweek, had finished third in each of its first two tournaments of the fall. The Sooners fired a final-round, 8-under 276 to move past the Cardinal in the final round. Blaine Hale shot 4-under 67 on Tuesday and Brad Dalke added a closing 68. Both ended up tie for seventh at 8 under.

Norman Xiong helped Oregon to the NCAA final last year as a freshman and also went 3-0-1 for the U.S. at the Walker Cup. On Tuesday, he wrapped up the individual title at Pumpkin Ridge with a 13-under performance that included a final-round 67.

USC junior Justin Suh posted a 63 on Tuesday to vault to T-2 alongside Stanford’s Brandon Wu at 12 under.

The Cardinal finished 54 holes at 24 under and also had Isaiah Salinda (T-7) crack the top 10. Fourth-place finisher Will Gordon led Vanderbilt to a third-place showing at 18 under.

