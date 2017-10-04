Shinnecock Hills gets longer, more strategic for 2018 U.S. Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y – When the world’s best players tee it up here for the 2018 U.S. Open June 14-18, they’ll confront a golf course that is substantially different than the one they last faced in 2004.

The course has been stretched, sculpted, and restored to more of its original character as designed by architect William S. Flynn, whose plan for the course from the 1931 rerouting into the present configuration now hangs prominently in the clubhouse. Fairways have also been reshaped on the edge and in some cases, narrowed.

Jeff Hall, managing director, rules and open championships for the U.S. Golf Association, said that a decision to narrow the fairways marginally came upon reflection about the experience of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, where uncommonly mild winds made the wide fairways readily accessible to players, diminishing the importance of skilled driving as a crucial element of championship golf.

“We want to make sure accurate driving is still part of the test, especially if the wind lies down,” said Hall.

An early look at the course hosted by the U.S. Golf Association on a spectacular fall day revealed considerable modifications to the course.