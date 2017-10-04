Symetra Tour Championship: What you need to know

Five LPGA cards are on the line as the Symetra Tour’s 2017 season comes to a close this week in Daytona Beach, Fla. Five players have already locked up full status on the LPGA in 2018: Benyapa Niphatsophon, Celine Boutier, Hannah Green, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Erynne Lee.

It has already been an historic season for the developmental tour, with two players –Green and Koerstz Madsen – earning battlefield promotions after winning three times. Australia’s Green won twice in three weeks, becoming the third player this year to eclipse $100,000 in earnings, another first for the tour. Green went wire-to-wire at the IOA Golf Classic on Monday to win by two strokes.

“My game has definitely improved,” said Green, “and I think going home during the off weeks was the big difference.”

Things to know:

• Anyone currently ranked in the top 23 of the Symetra Tour money list has a mathematical chance to earn a tour card. The Symetra Tour Championship Oct. 5-8 at LPGA International features a $200,000 purse with a winner’s payout of $30,000. The field of 108 includes players from 24 countries.

Former U.S. Women’s Amateur and NCAA champion Emma Talley sits in 10th place, $7,639 in front of No. 11 Daniela Darquea.

• Katelyn Dambaugh, who graduated from South Carolina in May, finished solo second on Monday to move from 12th to ninth on the money list. She has earned $63,023 in 11 starts.

Rounding out the top 10 are Lindsey Weaver (6th), Anne-Catherine Tanguay (7th) and Yu Liu (8th).

• Dating back to 2008, someone from outside the top 10 has earned an LPGA card with a strong finish at the Tour Championship:

2016: Laura Gonzalez Escallon (11th to 5th) and Nelly Korda (12th to 9th)

2015: Brianna Do (12th to 3rd)

2014: Demi Runas (15th to 9th)

2013: Perrine Delacour (20th to 8th)

2012: Daniela Iacobelli (22nd to 5th) – Iacobelli won the Symetra Tour Championship

2011: Jenny Gleason (11th to 9th)

2010: Hannah Jun (12th to 9th)

2009: Song Yi Choi (11th to 5th)

2008: Sophia Sheridan (12th to 9th)

• Those outside the top 10 who have a chance of breaking through include: 11. Daniela Darquea, 12. Sophia Popov, 13, Kendall Dye, 14. Paola Moreno, 15. Elizabeth Szokol, 16. Ruixin Liu, 17. Kim Welch, 18. Daniela Iacobelli, 19. Caroline Inglis, 20. Allison Emrey, 21. Brittany Marchand, 22. Liv Cheng, 23. Lauren Wearn.

• Four players still have a chance to win Symetra Player of the Year honors: 1. Benyapa Niphatsophon $109,736, 2. Celine Boutier $108,690, 3. Hannah Green $105,054, 4. Nanna Koerstz Madsen $87,272

• The final round will be broadcast on Facebook Live from 1-3 p.m.