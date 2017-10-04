VIDEO: O.J. Simpson returns to golf game on 1st day after release

O.J. Simpson was once Arnold Palmer’s partner on Hertz TV commercials.
Simpson was also an avid golfer before he spent nine years in prison in Nevada after being convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping.
His love for golf, it appears, has not waned during his time behind bars.
Simpson, 70, was photographed in a backyard green practicing his putting at a temporary residence in Las Vegas during the first full day of his release.
The Juice would like to be loose in Florida, where his three children live. Florida’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, is opposed to Simpson moving to her state. ABC News reports it’s unclear what legal maneuvers she could use to keep him out.
Simpson was acquitted in 1995 by a California jury after being tried for murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman.
Comments