Brandel Chamblee says he fully intends to play on PGA Tour Champions

Brandel Chamblee may see his playing days resume in the future.

The Golf Channel analyst has made a name for himself with his golf commentary. But in “The Clubhouse” podcast with Fox Sports’ Shane Bacon, the 55-year-old Chamblee intimated that he fully intends to try his hand on the PGA Tour Champions in the future.

“I was playing quite a bit of golf until I came up against a deadline, so I’m spending a little more of my time alone writing at the moment,” Chamblee said, referencing two books he’s currently working on. “When I finish these books, I fully intend to go play some on the Champions Tour, because I really enjoy competing and I enjoy playing golf. I enjoy practicing, and grinding, and spending pretty much all day trying to figure golf out.”

Chamblee has never played on the PGA Tour Champions, and his last full season on the PGA Tour was 2003. So yes, the jump back into competitive golf would be quite the learning curve.

But the sharp Chamblee is fully aware.

“I’m under no illusions; look, I watch these guys,” Chamblee said. “I have taken 15 years off from the game essentially. I can still play, yes, but I’m under no illusions that I’m going to trot out there and pick up where I left off competitively.”

But if Chamblee can still play, as he says, he shouldn’t be underestimated. Chamblee does have one PGA Tour win (the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open) to his record, as well as more than $4 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

It would also be a light PGA Tour Champions schedule, as Chamblee told Bacon he’d “love to play five events” in a season.

Chamblee noted that he cherishes his role as a father and his Golf Channel job, which means a schedule of 10 events (or something close) would be a stretch.

So don’t expect Chamblee to be a full-time PGA Tour Champions player or even start a career on that circuit immediately, but playing again at a tournament level is clearly on his mind.

The competitive itch never goes away.

“I do miss it. I’ve got some really good friends playing on the Champions Tour right now,” Chamblee said. “I’d like to go see them, yuck it up a little bit, and put my tail on the line.”