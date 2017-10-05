Cristie Kerr shoots 8-under 62 in "inspired" round for charity

It was an emotional day for American Cristie Kerr at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

Players were asked to wear white for long cancer awareness and donate five euros for every birdie to charity in the tournament’s first two rounds in honor of Ladies European Tour player Cassandra Kirkland, who died from cancer in April.

“It was a perfect day, raising money for a cancer charity out there, and it was emotional,” Kerr said in a release. “I lost a good friend a couple of days ago to cancer and we are raising money in memory of Cassandra. I went out wanting to play inspired and I did.”

The proceeds will be donated to ARTIC, a charity that was close to Kirkland.

Kerr shot 8-under 62 Thursday at Golf de Chantaco in Satin-Jean-de-Luz, France, registering eight birdies and taking a 3-shot lead over the field entering Round 2.

A 19-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kerr is actively involved in charitable causes and created the Birdies for Breast Cancer foundation to raise money for research.

Kerr won the LOTTE Championship in April and said she’s feeling great about the state of her game at age 39.

“I know my game is there,” Kerr said. “I think what sets me apart sometimes is the fire in my belly and the determination to get it done. I am playing for a cause this week, so I was happy to have a great round.”

Justine Dreher, Anne Van Dam, Camille Chevalier, Patricia Sanz Barrio, Ursula Wikstrom and Annabel Dimmock are T-2 at 5 under.