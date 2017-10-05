Harold Varner III defended Cam Newton ... and it didn't go over well

Cam Newton stirred controversy Wednesday when he made this remark to a female reporter:
The Carolina Panthers quarterback took plenty of heat for what many believed to be a sexist comment, but Newton wasn’t devoid of his defenders. Still, those standing by Newton’s comment might want to get ready for an onslaught.
Harold Varner III, a Panthers fan, learned that after he posted tweets intimating that he thought this controversy was overblown.
How’d Varner’s comments sit with Twitter users? Not so well.
The PGA Tour player had plenty of critics on this one.
Of course there were comments supporting what Varner III said, but the majority seemed to have serious questions or outright disagree with Varner here.
To the 27-year-old’s credit, too, he did respond to a number of these comments and respectfully bantered.
The Newton comment is certainly a heated topic still a day later and is a polarizing issue. Does Varner have a point or were his comments off the mark?
Comments