Harold Varner III defended Cam Newton ... and it didn't go over well

Cam Newton stirred controversy Wednesday when he made this remark to a female reporter:

Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

The Carolina Panthers quarterback took plenty of heat for what many believed to be a sexist comment, but Newton wasn’t devoid of his defenders. Still, those standing by Newton’s comment might want to get ready for an onslaught.

Harold Varner III, a Panthers fan, learned that after he posted tweets intimating that he thought this controversy was overblown.

What law does it say you can't think it's funny that a woman is talking about routes. — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) October 5, 2017

Y'all would be mad if he didn't answer any questions. All I'm saying. He can't win. He speaks then you tell him what to say. — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) October 5, 2017

How’d Varner’s comments sit with Twitter users? Not so well.

The PGA Tour player had plenty of critics on this one.

I hope you wouldn't do that to me (or anyone else.)I was just telling people how much respect I have for pro golfers.Hope it's mutual — Chantel McCabe (@ChantelMcCabeGC) October 5, 2017

Harold you have never been that disrespectful to a reporter in your life. He's got no defense for that condescending comment. — Garry Smits (@gsmitter) October 5, 2017

Not a good take, HV3. She's a professional, good at her job, asked a relevant question, and got condescending 'tude from the franchise. — Job W. Fickett (@2011niner) October 5, 2017

It implies that it is a laughable concept, as if a woman isn't capable of understanding football. — Gary K. McCormick (@WillotheGlen) October 5, 2017

HV. She is a pro. She asked a legit question. Nothing funny about it. It's condescending. It's sexist. It's wrong. — Rick Turner (@rickymturner) October 5, 2017

Really surprised to see you defending Cam’s actions. I guess disrespect is something American golfers are accustomed to. — Patrick Bell (@Paddybell) October 5, 2017

fan of yours HV3 but you're wrong on this one… — Bustinpar (@Bustinpar) October 5, 2017

Of course there were comments supporting what Varner III said, but the majority seemed to have serious questions or outright disagree with Varner here.

To the 27-year-old’s credit, too, he did respond to a number of these comments and respectfully bantered.

The Newton comment is certainly a heated topic still a day later and is a polarizing issue. Does Varner have a point or were his comments off the mark?

Related Ian Poulter calls for Second Amendment to be repealed after Las Vegas shooting