Live blog: 2017 Safeway Open, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour season begins this week as the Safeway Open, contested at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course, gets underway Thursday in Napa, Calif.

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m.

ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

UPDATE No. 3 (12:41 p.m.): Ollie Schniederjans goes birdie-birdie-birdie at Nos. 16-18 to end his front nine and tie the lead at 3 under!

He’s there with Graham DeLaet, Zach Johnson and Brendan Steele.

UPDATE No. 2 (12:28 p.m.): A live look at the crowded top 10 leaderboard.

It’s crowded early!

UPDATE No. 1 (10:50 a.m.): The new season is underway, and Graham DeLaet starts it birdie-birdie-birdie (opening at No. 10) to take an early two-shot lead at 3 under. Way to start strong, Graham!

