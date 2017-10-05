PHOTO: Gareth Bale's completed backyard replica of TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole

Two years ago, soccer star Gareth Bale told the Daily Express that he was “obsessed with golf” and that he planned to turn the backyard of his home in Wales into a golfer’s paradise.

Bale’s plan: three replica holes, including the par-4 11th at Augusta National, the par-3 eighth at Royal Troon (nicknamed the Postage Stamp) and the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course.

According to a tweet by Golf News Magazine, it appears as if the Real Madrid standout has completed the latter hole.

Feast your eyes on this slice of backyard heaven:

First look at Gareth Bale's replica of the signature par three, 17th at Sawgrass in his own back garden. pic.twitter.com/acXm7YmEZJ — GOLFNEWS (@golfnewsmag) October 2, 2017

And here’s the real thing for comparison:

There’s no word on when the full project will be completed or what it will cost Bale. We’re crossing our fingers for an invite, though!