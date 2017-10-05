Three tied for lead at Safeway Open

Here is a recap of the first round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.:

LEADING: Brendan Steele, the defending champion, made a late eagle on his way to 7-under 65 and the early lead in Napa, but he would be caught. Tyler Duncan birdied his final three holes to match that 7-under number. Tom Hoge also birdied his final three holes to shoot 7-under 65.

Steele birdied five of six holes to finish his front nine (he started on No. 10), and then eagled No. 5 to move to 7 under. Duncan and Hoge closed strong, posting scores of 31 and 30, respectively, on their final nine holes.

CHASING: Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo, Jamie Lovemark and Chez Reavie are tied for third at 5 under. Maverick McNealy, in his pro debut, shoots 4-under 68 to find himself in a tie for eighth. Zach Johnson, Ryan Moore and Kevin Tway are also at 4 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Michael Kim holes out for eagle to catalyze a round that would end in 2-under 70.

An eagle in front of all of his friends. That's the time to do it! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Wy67Dx5Ysu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2017

QUOTABLE: “I’m not going to miss this event, that’s for sure.” – Reavie, on why a great course fit means playing the Safeway Open is a must

SHORT SHOTS: Phil Mickelson shoots 3-under 69 despite hitting just two of 14 fairways. That puts him T-12 through 18 holes. … Harold Varner III, who got criticized for Cam Newton comments, is also at 3 under. … Cameron Champ, the star Texas A&M senior, fires a 1-over 71 and finds himself T-87. … Sangmoon Bae is also 1 over as the Korean makes his first PGA Tour start since returning from compulsory military duty. … John Daly fires 2-over 74 to put himself T-107.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.