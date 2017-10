A 40-yard dash between Andrew “Beef” Johnston and Boo Weekley probably won’t ever be topped in terms of comedy, but there’s still plenty more fun to be had.

In the latest Boo vs. Beef segment, the pair decided to try imitating each other’s accents. Predictably, it was funny stuff. Personally, though, we disagree with Weekley being claimed the victor, as it seemed Johnston did the better job.

Regardless, enjoy…