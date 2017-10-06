VIDEO: John Daly sings duet with Gavin DeGraw to honor Tom Petty

John Daly’s singing career continues to grow.

Earlier this year, the 51-year-old got on stage with country music star Jake Owen to sing Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” a classic Daly cover.

Daly’s also previously released his own albums. So yeah, Long John is into music (as you probably already know).

It was fitting then that Daly joined Gavin DeGraw on stage for a Thursday night concert for the Safeway Open following the first round of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season opener.

With Tom Petty passing away earlier this week, the pair decided to honor the legendary rocker. Here’s DeGraw and Daly performing a duet of Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down”:

Long John certainly knows how to pump up a crowd. As for Daly’s golf game, he posted a 2-over 74 in the opening round at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course. He’ll have some work to do if he hopes to make the cut.

