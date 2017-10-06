Live blog: 2017 Safeway Open, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour season begins this week as the Safeway Open, contested at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course, continues Friday in Napa, Calif.

We are tracking all action from the second round. Follow it all below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m.

Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Safeway Open Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (10:58 a.m.): Play has begun Friday in Napa. Jamie Lovemark has moved to 6 under and within one of the lead after an early birdie.

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js