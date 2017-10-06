Tyler Duncan closes in eagle for lead; Chesson Hadley flirts with 59

Here is a recap of the second round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.:

LEADING: He waited until the near end of the day, but Tyler Duncan moved into the lead in Napa. The 28-year-old Tour rookie finished his round birdie-birdie-eagle to shoot 6-under 66 and move to 13 under, one ahead of the field. The closing eagle came via a 45-foot chip-in at the par-5 ninth from the rough as well. Duncan is a Purdue grad in just his second career PGA Tour start. Duncan was 31st on the Web.com Tour money list in 2017 but earned his 2017-18 Tour card thanks to T-5, T-12 and T-24 showings during the Web.com Tour Finals (which got him a top-25 finish on that money list, what he needed to secure a card). As Duncan missed the cut in his only other PGA Tour start (the 2015 U.S. Open), a win would be quite a turnaround and quite a statement from a guy so new to PGA Tour play.

CHASING: Brendan Steele shot a second-round 67 and is solo second at 12 under. Steele was tied for the lead at 7 under after the opening round but appeared he would pull away a little thanks to the 5-under follow up. Steele is the defending champion and a two-time PGA Tour winner, but his shot at the 36-hole lead evaporated when Duncan’s closing eagle trumped his 12-under score in the clubhouse. Regardless, with these two rounds and his 72 holes last year (where he shot 18 under), Steele’s now 30 under in his last six rounds at this event. Chesson Hadley posted a course-record 11-under 61 to move from a tie for 61st to solo third at 11 under. Hadley opened in 30 and then birdied No. 11 and Nos. 13-16 to put himself 11 under for the round. He needed eagle at 18 to shoot 59 but parred for 61.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jason Schmuhl makes a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th. He still shoots 76 and posts at 6 over, missing the cut comfortably. But this is a nice memory to have from Friday.

QUOTABLE: “I expected actually a little bit better round.” – Phil Mickelson after his second straight 3-under 69

SHORT SHOTS: Tony Finau (65) and Zac Blair (66) are tied for fourth at 9 under while Graham DeLaet (67) and Brian Davis (66) sit T-6 at 8 under. … Bill Haas shoots 7-under 65 to move to 7 under overall. That round moved him up 53 spots to a tie for eighth. … Emiliano Grillo was in the lead early in the second round and 9 under overall with two holes to play but finished bogey-bogey to shoot 70 and drop to 7 under. … Phil Mickelson shoots a second straight 69 and sits T-15 at 6 under. He’s there with Hunter Mahan, who posted a Friday 68. … Maverick McNealy shoots 71 and is T-23 at 5 under through 36 holes in his pro debut. … Ben Martin fires a 6-under 66 to rocket 74 spots to T-34 at 4 under. … Bryson DeChambeau moves up 32 spots to T-55 at 2 under after a 69. … Beau Hossler shoots 69 to jump 42 spots and make the cut on the number at 1 under (T-66). … John Daly does the exact same, birdieing 14 and 18 (rolling in a 15-footer there) to move to 1 under overall, shoot 69 and make the cut on the number. This is his first made cut on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Puerto Rico Open (where he finished T-10). Daly had missed 12 straight PGA Tour cuts before this week. … Texas A&M senior Cameron Champ shoots a second straight 73 to finish 2 over and miss the cut. … Jason Gore (82) and Roberto Diaz (80) withdrew from the tournament after tough opening rounds.

