Live blog: 2017 Safeway Open, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour season has begun this week as the Safeway Open, contested at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course, with the third round taking place Saturday in Napa, Calif.
We are tracking all the action from the third round. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m.
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
• • •
Safeway Open Tracker
UPDATE No. 1 (2:06 p.m.): The third round is underway in Napa. Zach Johnson birdied No. 1 to move to 5 under. The final groups will be off in under two hours.
• • •
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Comments