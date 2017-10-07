Tiger Woods posts video hitting full iron shot

Tiger Woods may not be in the Hero World Challenge field (yet, although it’s unlikely overall), but his progress toward return appears it’s continuing.

The 41-year-old revealed footage over a month ago of him pitching. In the released video, Woods noted that doctors gave him the OK to do so again.

Woods then revealed in an update roughly two weeks ago that he was back to hitting 60-yard shots and participating in a full workout regimen.

Now we have another morsel. Woods posted a slo-mo video Saturday of him hitting a “smooth” iron shot. Yes, the 14-time major champion appears to be hitting full irons again!

Smooth iron shots A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Woods’ message here is brief, but this is a clear step in the direction toward playing competitive golf again.

Woods hasn’t done so since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February. He then underwent a fourth back surgery in April, and has been recovering since.

Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Fla., on suspicion of DUI the following month and underwent rehab for pill addiction.

But he’s since been returning to the public eye. Woods recently made his first appearance at a competitive golf event since the surgery, serving as an assistant captain for the U.S. at the Presidents Cup.

It was there that Woods admitted that his never playing competitive golf again is a possibility.

But possibility does not equal the sure future.

Woods may not be teeing it up in an event next week, but his written and video reports continue to breed optimism for those who want to see him back playing on the links.