Tyler Duncan takes 54-hole lead at Safeway Open

Here is a recap of the third round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.:

LEADING: Tyler Duncan, the little-known 18-hole co-leader and 36-hole solo leader, held his nerve Saturday. The 28-year-old Tour rookie remained in the lead after the third round in Napa thanks to a 1-under 71. He’s 14 under overall for the tournament, one clear of the field. Duncan is a Purdue grad in just his second career PGA Tour start. Duncan was 31st on the Web.com Tour money list in 2017 but earned his 2017-18 Tour card thanks to T-5, T-12 and T-24 showings during the Web.com Tour Finals (which got him a top-25 finish on that money list, what he needed to secure a card). We’ll reiterate, as Duncan missed the cut in his only other PGA Tour start (the 2015 U.S. Open), a win or anything close to it would be quite a turnaround this week.

Duncan began Saturday with a birdie but fought from there, posting four bogeys against four more birdies to come in at 71. His round ended by him draining a 10-footer for par to stay in the solo lead. Duncan has never won on a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

CHASING: Chesson Hadley, a day after a course-record 61, stays steady thanks to a 70. He’s solo second at 13 under. Brendan Steele, the defending champion and an 18-hole co-leader, bogeys 18 to shoot 72 and sit in a tie for third at 12 under. Bud Cauley shoots 66 to jump 12 spots to a tie for third at 12 under. Emiliano Grillo (third-round 68) and Graham DeLaet (69) are tied for fifth at 11 under. Phil Mickelson posts a 68 and is 10 under and in a tie for seventh with one round to go. The left-hander has not won on the PGA Tour since 2013. Bill Haas is also T-7 at 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Leave it to Mickelson to amaze in the first event of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season.

This unbelievable approach led to an unlikely birdie.

SHORT SHOTS: Kevin Na shoots 66 to move up 34 spots to a tie for 11th at 9 under. … Harold Varner III is also tied for 11th at 9 under after a third-round 70. … Ted Potter Jr. shoots 65 to move up 49 spots to a tie for 17th at 8 under. … Zach Johnson sits in a tie for 21st at 7 under. … Bryson DeChambeau moves up 34 spots to T-21 after a Saturday 67. … Maverick McNealy is in a tie for 46th at 4 under in his pro debut. … John Daly fires a third-round 71 and is tied for 63rd at 2 under.

