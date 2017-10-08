Brendan Steele goes back-to-back at Safeway Open

Here is a recap of the final round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.:

WINNER: Brendan Steele is the Safeway Open champion! (No, this is not a copy and paste.)

The 34-year-old fired a 3-under 69 Sunday in Napa to go from two behind to two ahead. Steele won this tournament last year with an 18-under total, this time needing 15 under to get the job done. Maybe he couldn’t match the score, but Steele earns back-to-back wins at this event. This is his third career PGA Tour title and he of course has now captured the Tour’s season-opening tournament each of the last two seasons.

Steele began the day two behind Tyler Duncan but erased the deficit with a front nine 3-under 33. Steele then bogeyed 12 to fall into a tie for the lead at 14 under with Tony Finau. But Finau faltered with a double bogey at 14 to drop to 12 under. Steele then bogeyed 14 (actually making a 7-footer to do so) to move back to 13 under. But a birdie at 16 moved him to 14 under and a two-shot lead. Finau then got in at 13 under with a closing birdie, but Steele finished par-birdie to post at 15 under.

He officially won when Chesson Hadley couldn’t make an albatross at 18 to match him at 15 under.

JUST MISSED: Finau gets off to a great start in 2017-18 with four sub-par rounds to finish in solo second at 13 under. That was a strong 3-under 69 on Sunday, but that double bogey may haunt him for a bit. Phil Mickelson got within one with two to play but then bogeyed 17. He birdied 18 to close in 70 and finish in a tie for third at 12 under. A great performance, but Mickelson still has not won on the PGA Tour since 2013. Hadley ended up parring 18 to shoot 73 and tie for third at 12 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: We’ll still give Mickelson the shot of the day for this amazing recovery that led to birdie at 13.

Just another day at the office for Phil.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/n2JpbTqBop — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 8, 2017

QUOTABLE: “I think I learned a lot from last year and I’ll try to keep moving forward.” – Steele, after winning the 2017 Safeway Open

SHORT SHOTS: Duncan, the 54-hole leader, plays his final 10 holes in 1 under, but the early damage was too much. The 28-year-old began his round bogey-bogey-bogey and had five in his first eight holes. He finishes in a tie for fifth at 11 under after a Sunday 75. Still, not a bad finish for a guy in just his second career PGA Tour start. … Graham DeLaet also finishes T-5 at 11 under. … Grayson Murray posts at 9 under following a final-round 69 that moved him up 26 spots to a tie for ninth. … Hunter Mahan closes in 70 to jump 22 spots to a tie for 13th at 8 under. … Zach Johnson also finishes T-13 after a Sunday 71. … Bryson DeChambeau comes in a tie for 17th at 7 under. … Kevin Na closes in 77 to plummet 26 spots to T-37 at 4 under. … Maverick McNealy places T-52 in his pro debut at 2 under. … Harold Varner III closes in 81 to fall from T-11 to T-59 at even par. … John Daly comes in at 5 over for a solo 72nd finish.

UP NEXT: We head off to Malaysia for the CIMB Classic. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.