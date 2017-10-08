Complete coverage: 2017 Web.com Tour Q-School, first stage

The first stage of 2017 Web.com Tour Q-School takes place Sept. 26-Oct. 13 at 12 sites across the U.S.

We’ll keep track of the results as each site finishes, and provide you with information on notables who advanced to second stage, and those who didn’t.

• • •

Maricopa, Ariz.

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC, Maricopa, Ariz., Sept. 26-29

Final results

Advancing to second stage: Top 23 and ties

Medalist: Jared du Toit opens in 10-under 62 and takes off from there, closing in consecutive 67s to finish at 26-under 262 and take medalist honors by six shots.

The Canadian started his college career at Idaho but began making a name for himself after transferring to Arizona State. Du Toit really burst onto the scene with a breakout performance as an amateur at last year’s RBC Canadian Open – sharing the 54-hole lead on his way to a T-9 finish. Du Toit turned pro this year following his senior season at Arizona State, finishing top 10 three times in 11 starts on his way to 23rd on the Mackenzie Tour money list.

Notables who advanced: Steven Fox, the 2012 U.S. Amateur champion, opened in 64 and closed with three straight 68s to tie for second at 20 under. … Michael Weaver, the runner-up to Fox at the 2012 U.S. Amateur, also passed through. The former Cal standout closed in a bogey-free 63 to finish fourth at 19 under. … Derek Barron cruised through in a tie for ninth at 14 under thanks to an opening 66 and a final-round 67. Barron is a 32-year-old former pro baseball prospect who qualified for the 2017 U.S. Open but otherwise played his season on the Mackenzie Tour (where he posted two top 10s in nine starts to place 38th on the money list). … Anthony Paolucci, a former junior No. 1, closes in 72 but still passes through as he finishes T-11 at 13 under. Paolucci, who won on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2016, was Jordan Spieth’s chief rival in junior golf.

Notables who did not advance: Byron Meth, the 2014 U.S. Amateur Public Links winner, closes in 72 to finish 8 under and miss out on advancing by a single shot. … Former San Diego State golfer Nahum Mendoza posts a final-round 78 to fall to 6 under and short of moving on. … Famed long-drive champion Jamie Sadlowski posts all four rounds of 73 or better but finishes in a tie for 41st at 3 under, well short of advancing.

• • •

Lakeland, Fla.

Grasslands G&CC, Lakeland, Fla., Oct. 3-6

Final results

Advancing to second stage: Top 22 and ties

Medalist: Zach Zaback, a former UConn golfer from Cromwell, Conn., posted a 15-under 273 to capture medalist honors by two shots.

Notables who advanced: Garrett Osborn closed in 8-under 64 to finish in a tie for third at 11 under. The former UAB golfer qualified for the U.S. Open at age 32 earlier this year. Osborn didn’t start in competitive golf until age 18. … Ben Wolcott, who finished up his career at Ole Miss in 2017, placed T-11 at 6 under to move on. … Cristobal Del Solar, a Florida State golfer who also finished his college career in 2017, also posts at 6 under in a tie for 11th.

Notables who did not advance: Greg Eason, a former standout at UCF, closes in 69 to finish at 2 under and fall one shot short of moving on. The Englishman started his 2017 Web.com Tour season by losing 32 balls in two rounds and shooting 91-95. … Tyson Alexander, son of legendary former Florida men’s golf coach Buddy Alexander, also finishes the week 2 under and one short of moving to second stage. … Ty Tryon posts a 4-over 292 for a T-44 showing. Tryon famously became the youngest player to earn his PGA Tour card, doing so at age 17 in 2001, before his career took a nosedive. Tryon, now 33, has played in two PGA Tour events since 2004 and hasn’t competed in a Web.com Tour event since the 2012 Mexico Open. … Taylor Funk starts 66-79, a wild swing that ended in a showing of 46th at 5 over. The former Texas player and son of Fred Funk turned pro a year early, moving to the paid ranks following his junior 2016-17 season. … Charles Wang qualified for the Web.com Tour in 2016 at age 18 after being the youngest player at final stage of 2015 Web.com Tour Q-School. This time he finishes in a tie for 52nd at 9 over to fail to get past first stage.

• • •

Lantana, Texas

Lantana (Texas) GC, Oct. 3-6

Final results

Advancing to second stage: Top 24 and ties

Medalist: Former TCU golfer Paul Barjon was 29 under for the week in Texas to win by three shots. The 25-year-old had two top 10s but made just four cuts in 20 starts on the 2017 Web.com Tour. Barjon finished the season 115th on the money list to fail to retain his card.

Notables who advanced: Charlie Saxon, a former Oklahoma golfer, finished with a 72 but posted at 18 under for the week for a T-10 finish. Saxon made 20 starts combined on the Web.com Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2017, posting one top-10 finish and five top-25 showings. … Drew Evans, of Dallas, Texas, fires a final-round 62 to finish in solo 13th at 16 under and advance. … Rodolfo Cazaubon closes in 65 to finish the week T-16 at 14 under. The Mexican player placed first on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica money list in 2015 after three wins. … Edward Loar, a two-time winner on the Web.com Tour, also shoots 14 under to pass through.

Notables who did not advance: Former Texas A&M player Greg Yates posted at 10 under to fall two short of advancing. Yates played 18 events on the Web.com Tour in 2017 and finished 136th on the money list. … Chelso Barrett, a former Barjon teammate at TCU, also comes up two short at 10 under. … Ryan Gildersleeve, medalist at this site last year, closes in 2-over 74 to post at 9 under (T-38) and not even pass through at all this time.

• • •

Nebraska City, Neb.

ArborLinks, Nebraska City, Neb., Oct. 3-6

Final results

Advancing to second stage: Top 24 and ties

Medalist: Nick Voke opens in 72 but closes 65-66-65 to sneak away with the win by a shot at 16-under 268. The Kiwi finished up his Iowa State career this spring but is still playing as an amateur for the moment. Voke was an All-American in his 2016-17 senior campaign with the Cyclones and won five times in his college career.

Notables who advanced: Wyndham Clark actually held the lead through 54 holes but had to settle for solo second at 15 under. Still, he advances easily. Clark started his college career at Oklahoma State but transferred to Oregon, where he has an incredible 2016-17 senior season that saw him finish No. 1 in Golfweek‘s college rankings. … Stephane Dubois fires an 8-under 63 to rocket to 7 under and a tie for eighth. The Canadian goes from outside the bubble to firmly in. … Mike Van Sickle, son of noted golf writer Gary Van Sickle, also finishes strong, closing in a 6-under 65 to post in a tie for 10th at 6 under and move on. … Former Kansas standout Chase Hanna also posts at 6 under to advance. … Matt Ryan (no, not the Atlanta Falcons quarterback) was medalist at this site last year. He can’t repeat that performance, but he does just fine with a 6-under showing that moves him to second stage. … Austen Truslow left the Virginia men’s golf team after his freshman fall semester there in 2014 and eventually turned pro. The former top junior is now onto second stage after a 3-under showing here earned him a T-20 finish. … Cameron Wilson, the 2014 NCAA individual champion, closes in 67. It’s a clutch final round, as the Stanford product jumps up to 2 under, advancing to second stage on the number from this site. … Alex Springer, a former Central Missouri player, closes in 73 but passes through on the number in a tie for 23rd. The amateur finished up his college career in 2016-17.

Notables who did not advance: Brad Gehl, a former Oklahoma State player, finishes the week 1 over (T-38) to fall three short of moving on. … Ruben Sondjaja, an amateur, can’t copy the success of former Iowa State teammate Voke. Sondjaja finishes the week in a tie for 44th at 3 over. … Former Georgia player T.J. Mitchell finishes T-47 at 4 over to fall short of advancing.

• • •

San Diego, Calif.

The Crosby, San Diego, Calif., Oct. 3-6



Final results

Advancing to second stage: Top 23 and ties

Medalist: John Oda uses a third-round 62 to boost himself into contention and then closes in 4-under 66 to finish at 17-under 263 and take medalist honors by a shot.

The former UNLV standout revealed to Golfweek in August that he had decided to turn pro and skip his senior season with the Rebels. Oda was a first-team All-America selection in his 2016-17 junior season and won four times in college. His final year at UNLV netted him a No. 18 ranking by Golfweek at season’s end. A strong start for the Hawaii native, considering his time as a pro is just over a month at this point.

Notables who advanced: Zach Foushee, a member of Oregon’s 2016 national championship squad, opens in 64 and never shoots worse than 70 to post in a tie for 14th at 7 under and advance. Foushee was a key player in the Ducks’ match-play run to the title. In fact, he captured his final match without hitting a single shot, as Beau Hossler forfeited the match due to a shoulder injury that would eventually require surgery. … Kyle Jones overcomes an opening 74 with rounds of 67, 65 and 68 to move on. The former All-American at Baylor finished the week T-17 at 6 under. … Byron Smith shoots four rounds of 70 or better to finish 4 under and T-20. The 36-year-old moves on as he tries to earn his card back on a circuit where he won in 2014 on his way to earning his PGA Tour card for the following season. … Gunn Yang, the 2014 U.S. Amateur champion, comes up big on the final day. A final-round 5-under 65 allows him to finish 3 under (T-23) and advance to second stage on the number.

Notables who did not advance: Jeremy Paul, a leader of a rising Colorado squad before leaving to turn pro during the spring of his 2016-17 senior season, falters with a final-round 73 to finish 2 under (T-26) and miss out on advancing by one shot. … Former USC player Andrew Levitt, who finished his Trojan career in 2016-17, also fell one short at 2 under. … Jonah Texeira, who left USC after his junior season and turned pro, closes in 65 but his 1-under score for the week puts him T-38 and two short of moving on. … Matt Pridey, of Salinas, Calif., closes in 63 to rocket up the leaderboard. But he only gets to even and solo 32nd, failing to advance.

• • •

Dayton, Nev.

Dayton (Nev.) Valley GC, Oct. 10-13



• • •

Kannapolis, N.C.

The Club at Irish Creek, Kannapolis, N.C., Oct. 10-13

• • •

Mobile, Ala.

RTJ Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove (Crossings), Mobile, Ala., Oct. 10-13

• • •

Pine Mountain, Ga.

Callaway Gardens (Mountain View), Pine Mountain, Ga., Oct. 10-13

• • •

St. George, Utah

SunRiver GC, St. George, Utah, Oct. 10-13

• • •

The Woodlands, Texas

The Woodlands (Tournament), The Woodlands, Texas, Oct. 10-13

• • •

West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Breakers Rees Jones Course, West Palm Beach, Fla., Oct. 10-13