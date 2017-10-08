Cristie Kerr earns emotional win on LET after losing friend to cancer

Cristie Kerr played inspired golf from start to finish at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France. Kerr pointed toward the heavens after making par on the final hole to win by four over Xi Yu Lin.

“I played for cancer, and we lost Cassandra (Kirkland) and we lost a good friend of mine back home on Tuesday to cancer,” said an emotional Kerr. “I’m sorry, but (expletive) cancer.”

Kerr has raised millions for cancer research and treatment through her Birdies for Breast Cancer event. Organizers asked players to donate five euros to charity for every birdie made during the first two rounds of the tournament in memory of Ladies European Tour player Cassandra Kirkland, who died from cancer last April. Kerr said she would make a $5,000 donation to the ARTIC charity.

Kerr, a 19-time winner on the LPGA who turns 40 on Oct. 12, opened the tournament with a blistering 62. In Round 3, she holed out for eagle on her second shot into the 18th and looked upward.

“I’ve been having an angel on my shoulder all week,” said Kerr of her first victory on the Ladies European Tour. “I was on a mission and I got it done for them.”