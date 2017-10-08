Live blog: 2017 Safeway Open, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour season has begun this week at the Safeway Open, contested at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course, with the final round taking place Sunday in Napa, Calif.

We are tracking all the action from the final round. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Golf Channel, 5:30-8:30 p.m. PGA TOUR RADIO: 4-9 p.m.

UPDATE No. 2 (6:05 p.m.): Brendan Steele is the solo leader at 14 under through eight holes. Tony Finau is only back at 13 under. He has eight holes to play.

Chesson Hadley is 12 under. Tyler Duncan has struggled so far. He’s 4 over for the round and four back now.

UPDATE No. 1 (3:55 p.m.): One hole in, and Duncan’s lead is already gone. An opening bogey pushes him back to 13 under. Chesson Hadley is now tied for the lead after an opening par.

