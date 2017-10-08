Phil Mickelson, seeking first win since 2013: 'It's going to happen soon'

Phil Mickelson teed it up at the Safeway Open in Napa this week and looked sharp coming off that victory at the Presidents Cup.

He opened the 2017-18 season with back-to-back rounds of 3-under 69 and shot 4-under 68 in Round 3 to get himself within four shots of leader Tyler Duncan entering Sunday.

Asked about his prospects of winning again on the PGA Tour, the 47-year-old made a bold guarantee.

“I’m going to win. It’s a matter of time,” Mickelson said. “I don’t know if it’s (Sunday), I don’t know if it’s in China (at this month’s WGC-HSBC Champions), but it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen soon because I’m starting to play well enough to do it.”

Not exactly Joe Namath before Super Bowl III, but strong words from the five-time major winner.

Mickelson last won at the 2013 British Open and has since recorded five runner-up or T-2 finishes, three at major championships. He had five top-10 finishes last season, including a T-6 at last month’s Dell Technologies Championship, ending up No. 34 in the FedEx Cup standings.

The 2016-17 season wasn’t Mickelson’s most decorated, but it was one of the most consistent – He made the cut in 20 starts for the first time since 2011 and only missed twice, at the British Open and PGA Championship.

“The shotmaking is back,” Mickelson said. “The putter is solid inside 10 feet again and my short game’s pretty easy to figure out. So I’m playing well enough to score. Like I said, I don’t know if (I’ll win Sunday), but it’s going to be soon.”

Stay tuned.