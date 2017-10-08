WATCH Phil Mickelson joke about his inaccurate driving while in contention

Phil Mickelson is still having trouble driving the ball accurately, but that won’t stop him from performing well or having fun.

The 47-year-old was in contention Sunday to win the Safeway Open, the 2017-18 PGA Tour season-opening event. It would’ve been his first PGA Tour title in four years. Mickelson came up short, finishing in a tie for third at 12 under, but this is a great start for the left-hander – who posted his highest finish in a Tour event since his runner-up showing at the 2016 Open Championship.

Still, he may’ve won with some better driving. Mickelson hit 15 of 56 fairways this week – yes, 27 percent in the short grass. He found eight fairways on Saturday and just seven combined in the other three rounds.

So when Mickelson bombed a drive down the fairway at a crucial moment Sunday at the par-5 16th at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course, he offered a beautiful bit of commentary about the fact that he actually found the short grass.

TFW you've hit 15 of 54 fairways on the week. 😂😂#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/QU1VqEthvZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 8, 2017

Just so you have exactly what Mickelson said in case you didn’t hear or see above: “Let’s take a moment to admire the fact that I just hit a fairway.”

Oh, Phil!

He wasn’t wrong, either. Again, just 27 percent for the week, and he found just three in the final round. He would go on to miss the short grass at his final two holes.

We’re glad Mickelson can find the humor in this. If he can channel that ability to remain light-hearted rather than frustrated into hitting more fairways, Lefty’s win drought will not last much longer.