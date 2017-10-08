What Brendan Steele said after winning 2017 Safeway Open

Brendan Steele fired a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the Safeway Open, successfully defending his title. Here’s what Steele had to say after his victory at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.:

On how difficult it is to hold on down the stretch, especially with bogeys popping up:

“It’s really hard. I’ve had success here obviously, but I’ve also had failure here. I made a bunch of bogeys on the back nine in 2015 and I had the lead through I think 66 holes … I know I can do both, I know I can birdie the last three to win and I know that I can totally blow up to lose it. So that’s really tough.”

On how he limited himself at the end of last season:

“At the end of the season through the summer, I definitely limited myself as to what I was trying to achieve. I just wanted to make (the) Tour Championship so bad I was just trying to scratch and claw for every point I could. There was never going to be a week where I was going to have a chance to win playing like that. You play to the level of your thinking. … I wasn’t trying to win, I wasn’t trying to play my best. I was just trying to get whatever points I could, and I played right to that level where you could just barely miss. I’m definitely going to try not to do that this year.”