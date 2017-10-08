Winner's Bag: Brendan Steele, 2017 Safeway Open

The clubs Brendan Steele used to win the 2017 Safeway Open:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 70TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (16.5 degrees), with Aldila 2KVX 80 Tour X shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (21 degrees), with Steel Fiber 110 shaft; Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility (4), with Steel Fiber 110 shaft; Wilson Staff FG Tour 100 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Wilson FG Tour (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (58, 60 degrees bent to 62), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura X7
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
