Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Brendan Steele, 2017 Safeway Open

Brendan Steele's Wilson FG Tour 100 irons David Dusek/Golfweek

Winner's Bag: Brendan Steele, 2017 Safeway Open

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Brendan Steele, 2017 Safeway Open

The clubs Brendan Steele used to win the 2017 Safeway Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (16.5 degrees), with Aldila 2KVX 80 Tour X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (21 degrees), with Steel Fiber 110 shaft; Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility (4), with Steel Fiber 110 shaft; Wilson Staff FG Tour 100 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Wilson FG Tour (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (58, 60 degrees bent to 62), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura X7

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home