Meet the 10 newest LPGA Tour cardholders

The Symetra Tour crowned the final top 10 on the Volvik Race for the Card money list Monday at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla., following the conclusion of the Symetra Tour Championship.

The class is headlined by Symetra Tour Player of the Year, Benyapa Niphatsophon who posted 17 top 25 finishes in 20 starts this season. Finishing No. 2 on the money list is Hannah Green the Gaelle Truet Rookie of the Year who collected three victories on Tour this season.

For the first time in Symetra Tour history three players cracked $100,000 in season earnings. Players in the top 10 hail from seven different countries including: Thailand, Australia, France, Denmark, USA, Canada and China.

Here is a look:

1. Benyapa Niphatsophon, 20, Bangkok, Thailand – Won the money title without a victory on the strength of 12 top-10 finishes in 20 starts. Finishes second seven times. Goes by the nickname “Gift.” Played on LPGA in 2016, with her best finish a T-43.

2. Hannah Green, 20, Perth, Australia – Mentored by LPGA Hall of Famer Karrie Webb. Won three times on the Symetra Tour. Finished runner-up to Lydia Ko at the 2015 New Zealand Women’s Open.

3. Celine Boutier, 23, Montrouge, France – Two-time winner on the Symetra Tour this season. Worked with a sports psychologist to overcome on-course anxiety. Former Duke star was the 2014 NCAA Player of the Year.

4. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 22, Copenhagen, Denmark – Got off to a torrid start, winning three times in 11 starts. 2016 Olympian also won in Europe in 2016.

5. Yu Liu, 21, Beijing – Powerful player won once and added two runner-up finishes. Ranked third on tour in GIR past two seasons. Member of Duke’s 2014 NCAA Championship team.

6. Erynne Lee, 24, Silverdale, Washington – Former All-American at UCLA thought about quitting the game after last season. Stuck it out with her father on the bag for added confidence. Won twice in July.

7. Lindsey Weaver, 24, Bellefontaine, Ohio – Arizona grad ranks second on tour in GIR and birdies. Added motivation came from boyfriend Tom Lovelady, who earned his PGA Tour last month via web.com tour finals money list.

8. Anne-Catherine Tanguay, 26, Quebec, Canada – Five top-4 finishes, including first career victory at the Garden City Charity Classic. Former Oklahoma player recorded six consecutive top-15 finishes to start the year. Got engaged to her caddie midway through the season.

9. Emma Talley, 23, Princeton, Ky. – Former NCAA and U.S. Women’s Amateur champion came into the final week on the bubble in the No. 10 spot. Tied for second at Tour Championship to secure her card. Bubbly Alabama grad collects fans everywhere she goes.

10. Katelyn Dambaugh, 23, North Charleston, S.C. – Athletic lefty got a late start to the season, joining Symetra Tour in early June after graduating from South Carolina. Posted nine top-20 finishes in 12 starts, including a trio of top-3 finishes.