Napa wildfire forces evacuation of Silverado Resort after Safeway Open

A 200-acre wildfire near Atlas Peak in Napa, Calif., forced the evacuation of Silverado Resort and Spa on Sunday night, just hours after Brendan Steele successfully defended his Safeway Open title on the resort’s North Course.

The wildfire is among several fires, spanned over two counties (Napa and Sonoma), that have already destroyed tens of thousands of acres, including many homes and businesses. Thousands of people and at least two hospitals have been evacuated, according to the Weather Channel.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Atlas Peak fire forced guests at Silverado Resort to evacuate “in a rush as flames approached.”

Photos from those at the resort showed flames visible from the parking lot of the clubhouse. Also, one person on Twitter posted an image of the South Course with flames in the background, writing that structures across the street were burning.

200+ acre fire off Atlas Peak Rd. Prayers for all the first responders headed that way. Really scary stuff… #napa pic.twitter.com/BUFHBLannM — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) October 9, 2017

If anyone is still in Napa, be on your toes cuz there's a massive massive fire pic.twitter.com/vssT1g0j7s — martin piller (@martinpiller) October 9, 2017

