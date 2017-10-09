TaylorMade releases Sergio Garcia from his contract

Sergio Garcia, the reigning Masters champion, is no longer one of the faces of TaylorMade Golf. Monday morning, the equipment brand released a one-paragraph statement.

“Today, after a memorable 15 year partnership with Sergio Garcia, we have mutually agreed on a release from the remaining years of his TaylorMade contract. It has been an honor to play a role in his performance throughout his career, including The Players Championship, 19 worldwide wins, Ryder Cup heroics and his 2017 Masters win. We congratulate Sergio on a career year and wish him all the best for the future.”

After signing Tiger Woods to an endorsement deal in January, Adidas agreed to sell TaylorMade Golf to KPS Capital Partners, LP for $425 million in May, within hours of announcing that it had also signed an endorsement deal with Rory McIlroy.