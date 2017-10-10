Alabama gets back to winning ways at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate

Final scores

Last year, Alabama finished fifth at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, to snap a four-year winning streak at its home tournament. Tuesday, the Crimson Tide got back to their winning ways at Old Overton Country Club.

Alabama shot 19-under 821 to win by six shots over Auburn. Baylor finished third, seven shots off the pace, while BYU and Arkansas were fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Crimson Tide, who now have two team titles and a runner-up in three fall events, were led by Lee Hodges, who finished third at 9 under, a shot back of co-medalists Shintaro Ban of UNLV and Mason Overstreet of Arkansas. Ban fired a closing 7-under 63 to earn a share of the individual title.

Davis Riley added a sixth-place showing for Alabama while Davis Shore was T-9 for the Tide. Riley now has three top-6 finishes, including a win at Olympia Fields, to begin his junior season.

Alabama has now won the Jerry Pate in nine out of the past 12 seasons.