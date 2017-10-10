Club: Bettinardi Antidote putters

Price: $550 each

Specs: Carbon steel heads with interchangeable aluminum, stainless steel and copper weights; 340-360 grams total weight

Goal

The Antidote family tries to cure putting woes by helping golfers start the ball rolling faster while enhancing feel.

The Scoop

The more a ball skids and bounces on the green instead of rolling, the tougher it is to establish distance control and make putts. The Antidote putter family from Bettinardi was designed to help golfers at every level start the ball rolling more quickly while maintaining a great feel.

At the heart of the Antidote putters is a new variable weight system designed into each of the three head shapes. It is comprised of hexagonal weights that screw into the heel and toe area, and each Antidote putter comes with three pairs of weights made from different materials.

By selecting the 5-gram aluminum weights, 10-gram stainless steel weights or 15-gram copper weights, golfers not only can increase or decrease the swing weight and balance of the club, they can adjust the moment of inertia.

Opting for the 15-gram copper weights maximizes MOI and forgiveness, but all three weight types position the center of gravity higher in the face than most putters, above the equator of the ball, and Bettinardi says that helps start the ball rotating forward and rolling more quickly.

The Antidote putters are made from soft carbon steel to enhance a golfer’s sense of touch on the greens.

The Antidote 1 is a classic heel-toe-weighted blade with a single white alignment line and a single-bend neck.

The Antidote 2, available in left- and right-hand versions as well as a center-shafted model, is a square-looking, high-MOI design with a long white alignment line.

The Antidote 3 is a slightly larger, more-squared version of the Antidote 1 with a plumber’s neck hosel instead of the single bend neck.